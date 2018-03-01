Taylor Swift has announced two openers for her Reputation Stadium Tour this year.

The singer-songwriter said Thursday on Instagram that Charli XCX and Camila Cabello will join her this spring and summer.

British singer-songwriter Charli XCX's fourth album, "Pop 2," came out last year. Cabello's debut album, "Camila," was released in January and immediately topped the charts.

Swift said on Instagram she's really excited for the tour and can't wait to see her fans.

"Reputation" came out in November on Big Machine Records and became 2017's best-selling album in the country. Swift's tour, her fifth worldwide, kicks off May 8 in Arizona. It's unknown if XCX and Cabello will be on all the tour dates.

Swift's last tour was The 1989 World Tour in 2015.