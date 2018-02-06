Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 6, 3:35 PM EST

Apple mulls refunds for battery replacement on old iPhones

AP Photo
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Latest News
Alleged UK hacker wins appeal against US extradition
Latest News
Apple mulls refunds for battery replacement on old iPhones

Apple, once again, has a bad case of the iPhone jitters

Apple to respond to US probes into slowdown of old iPhones

Apple's stock sinks as high hope for iPhone X sales fade

Apple will give users control over slowdown of older iPhones
Photo Gallery
Say Hello
to iPhone
Interactives
Steve Jobs timeline

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Apple is mulling refunds to customers who paid full price for battery replacements on older iPhones.

Apple now offers a $50 discount as part of its apology for secretly slowing down the devices. Apple isn't providing details on a potential rebate yet. The possibility was mentioned in Apple's five-page letter to Sen. John Thune, a South Dakota Republican who demanded more details about the iPhone slowdown.

Thune released Apple's Feb. 2 response on Tuesday. Thune says Apple will follow up with additional information at a future date.

Apple has been replacing batteries on older iPhones for $29 since late December, down from the usual $79. The offer is good through this year. A new battery is supposed to prevent older iPhones from bogging down.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.