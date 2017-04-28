Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 28, 12:04 PM EDT

Beyond 'fake news:' Facebook fights 'information operations'

By BARBARA ORTUTAY
AP Technology Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Noah Berger

Multimedia
Facebook's fast growth

NEW YORK (AP) -- Facebook is acknowledging that governments or other malicious non-state actors are using its social network to sway political sentiment, including elections.

That's a long way from CEO Mark Zuckerberg's assertion in November that the idea that bogus information on Facebook influenced the U.S. presidential election was "pretty crazy." It also illustrates how the world's biggest social network has been forced to grapple with its outsized role in how the world communicates, for better or for worse.

In an online posting Thursday, the company said that it would monitor efforts to disrupt "civic discourse" on Facebook. It is also looking to identify fake accounts, and says that it will warn people if their accounts have been targeted by cyber-attackers.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.