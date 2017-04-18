SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees the future of augmented reality in your smartphone camera, and not just in special goggles.

Facebook kicked off its annual conference for developers Tuesday with a speech by Zuckerberg, who outlined some augmented reality tools and features he envisions on Facebook. Augmented reality involves the project of computer-generated images into real-world surroundings.

Zuckerberg said new phone-based applications might include creating a three-dimensional scene from a single two-dimensional photo or splattering the walls of your house with colorful (virtual) art.

The Facebook founder also briefly addressed a tragedy that took place Monday, when a man posted video of a murder on Facebook. That raised questions about the company's ability to monitor gruesome material on its site.

Zuckerberg said Facebook has "a lot of work" to do.