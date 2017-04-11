Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 11, 10:58 AM EDT

Google refutes charges, says there is no gender pay gap


NEW YORK (AP) -- Google says it's "taken aback " by the government's claim that it doesn't compensate women fairly.

The company says it conducts "rigorous analyses" that its pay practices are gender-blind. It says analysts who calculate suggested pay don't have access to employees' gender data. Google says it analyzed 52 major job categories last year and found "no gender pay gap."

The U.S. Department of Labor had accused Google of shortchanging women doing similar work to men, saying it found "systemic compensation disparities" across the company's workforce.

In a blog post Tuesday, Google said that beyond gender pay equity, the company recently expanded the analysis to cover race in the U.S. as well.

The department had no comment, saying the case is ongoing.

