NEW YORK (AP) -- Yahoo has named the top executives who will lead what's left of the company after its digital services are sold to Verizon.

Yahoo Inc. said in a regulatory filing on Monday that Thomas McInerney will be CEO of the leftover company, to be called Altaba Inc. McInerney has been on Yahoo's board since April 2012 and has worked at IAC/InterActiveCorp and Ticketmaster.

Arthur Chong will serve as general counsel and secretary and Alexi Wellman as chief financial and accounting officer. DeAnn Fairfield Work was named chief compliance officer.

Current CEO Marissa Mayer will stay at Yahoo until the $4.48 billion Verizon deal closes. That's expected by the end of June. The filing did not say what will happen to her position after this.