NEW YORK (AP) -- Facebook's CEO returned to Harvard to speak to its graduating class on Thursday, telling them it is up to their generation to create a purpose for today's world, to care about others, to fight inequality and strengthen the global community.

Mark Zuckerberg received an honorary doctorate degree from the university, 12 years after dropping out to focus on Facebook.

Zuckerberg, who like the graduates is a millennial, started Facebook in his dorm room in 2004. What began as a closed networking site for Harvard students is now a global force with nearly 2 billion members.

He met his wife, Priscilla Chan, at Harvard. Chan completed her degree and went on to become a pediatrician. The two are expecting their second child.