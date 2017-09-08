WILMINGTON, Delaware (AP) -- When the shots rang out - "pop, pop, pop," and then a thunder roll of gunfire - Maria Williams hit the floor.

The bullets sprayed through her front door and window, leaving perfectly cylindrical holes in the glass. They blasted clear across the nursery, where her 2-year-old daughter's toys were strewn on the carpet. They burrowed into the kitchen cabinetry - and hit her teenage son and daughter.

Amid their screams, "All I could think of was, 'I'm not losing another child,'" Williams recalled, tears spilling down her cheek.

Her 18-year-old stepson - William Rollins VI, known as Lil Bill - had been gunned down two years before, another victim of Wilmington's plague of teens shooting teens. His shooter was 17.

Wilmington isn't Chicago or Los Angeles, Baltimore or Detroit. It is a city of less than 72,000 people known primarily as the birthplace of chemical giant DuPont and as a cozy home for big banks and Fortune 500 firms. But an Associated Press and USA TODAY Network analysis of Gun Violence Archive data - gathered from media reports and police press releases, and covering a 3