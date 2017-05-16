Eagle Herald











May 16, 12:16 PM EDT

Reporter faces sanctions over video of 'Bachelor' court case

By RYAN J. FOLEY
Associated Press

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Reporter faces sanctions over video of 'Bachelor' court case

McDonald's pulls UK ad that upset bereavement groups

David Letterman to receive nation's top prize for comedy

"Marvel's Inhumans," autistic M.D. drama, coming to ABC

A damn fine list of 10 things to know about "Twin Peaks"

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- A television reporter is facing the threat of jail after allegedly violating an order not to take video of "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules appearing in court in his hit-and-run case.

Prosecutors are pursuing contempt of court proceedings against KWWL reporter Elizabeth Amanieh in what could be the first such case against an Iowa journalist in decades. She faces up to a $500 fine and 180 days in jail.

Amanieh obtained video of Soules' April 25 initial appearance, after he was jailed for his role in the accident that killed a 66-year-old farmer.

Prosecutors contend a judge told Amanieh she couldn't take video and that only photos would be permitted. They say Amanieh violated that order by using her phone to record the appearance, which the NBC affiliate later aired.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.