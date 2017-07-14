Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 14, 4:43 PM EDT

Texas Gov. Abbott begins re-election bid with no rivals yet

By PAUL J. WEBER
Associated Press
Election News
Senator selling stock after AP ties company to Mexican labor

Trump campaign data chief to talk to House Russia panel

Former Clinton aides say Trump Jr. emails show collusion

Republican firebrand seeks runoff spot in Ala. Senate race

The Latest: Trump looks for consensus on North Korea

America: What in the world does it want to be?

Essay: Of Kennedys and Kings _ and Lincolns, too

A worried America chooses its course for change

Finally: Decision time for a deeply divided USA

The morning after: Half of us will be disappointed

Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
Red Sox cut losses, designate Sandoval for assignment

LEADING OFF: Trout returns, Cubs try to start turnaround

Streaking Dodgers enter 2nd half on pace to win 100 games

Column: Can't somebody speed up the game of baseball?

It no longer counts: All-Star result won't matter in October
Multimedia
BCS title: Alabama vs. Texas
Coaching legend Bobby Bowden retires
Female college referee loves her job

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has launched his re-election campaign with no challengers yet in sight and a new immigration crackdown that could test Hispanic voters in 2018.

Supporters cheered Friday when Abbott hailed a new "sanctuary cities" ban that lets police ask people during routine stops whether they're in the U.S. legally. The largest cities in Texas, including Houston and Dallas, want a federal judge to block the law that opponents say will create a chilling effect in immigrant communities.

Abbott says it's irresponsible to release "known criminals" onto the streets.

Democrats say voters won't stand for the law next year. But there's no obvious challenger to Abbott to emerge so far.

Abbott made big gains among Hispanic voters for a Republican candidate four years ago.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.