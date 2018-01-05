Eagle Herald











Most Broadway shows offer half-off ticket deals this month

NEW YORK (AP) -- On Broadway, there might be a lot of snow right now, but there's also a bargain.

Nineteen shows are participating in Broadway Week, in which two tickets go for the price of one. These special tickets will be for performances during Jan. 16-Feb. 4 only.

The participating shows are "A Bronx Tale," ''Aladdin," ''Anastasia," ''Beautiful - The Carole King Musical," ''Chicago," ''The Children," ''Farinelli and the King," ''Hello, Dolly!" ''John Lithgow: Stories by Heart," ''Kinky Boots," ''Latin History for Morons," ''The Lion King," ''Once on This Island," ''The Parisian Woman," ''The Phantom of the Opera," ''The Play That Goes Wrong," ''School of Rock," ''SpongeBob SquarePants" and "Wicked."

Online: http://www.nycgo.com/broadwayweek

