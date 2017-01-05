Eagle Herald











Jan 5, 5:07 PM EST

Joshua Henry leads 'Hamilton' national tour in San Francisco

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Charles Sykes

Joshua Henry leads 'Hamilton' national tour in San Francisco

NEW YORK (AP) -- Tony Award-nominee Joshua Henry, who has been playing Aaron Burr in the Chicago production of "Hamilton," will take his character on the road in the show's first national tour.

Henry will play Burr alongside Michael Luwoye's Alexander Hamilton and Rory O'Malley's King George III when the tour starts in San Francisco this March. The tour then goes to Los Angeles.

Luwoye has been an alternate Alexander Hamilton on Broadway and O'Malley, Tony-nominated for his work in "The Book or Mormon," will reprise his work at King George, which he plays on Broadway through Jan. 15.

The trio will be joined by Solea Pfeiffer as Eliza Hamilton, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Angelia Schuyler, Isaiah Johnson as George Washington and Jordan Donica as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson.

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

