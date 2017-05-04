Eagle Herald











May 4, 11:43 AM EDT

'Harry Potter' will make Broadway jump in spring 2018

By MARK KENNEDY
Associated Press

Latest News
'Harry Potter' will make Broadway jump in spring 2018

Hundreds brave LA heat in hope of getting 'Hamilton' tickets

Croatian police prevent nationalists from disrupting play

Trump's Cabinet picks fuel stage drama in London and NY
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Harry Potter
Multimedia
Will 'Harry' Have Staying Power?
Latest News
'Harry Potter' will make Broadway jump in spring 2018

Boston museum settles dispute over figures sold in Nazi era

Video Game Hall of Fame adds 'Halo: Combat Evolved,' 3 more

Minnesota prof's coloring book pokes fun at college life

South African artist wins Spain's Asturias art prize
Documents
Lawsuit against RDR Books
Audio
Harry Potter book excerpt (Courtesy Listening Library, a division of Random House Audio)
Multimedia
"Harry Potter" Quiz

NEW YORK (AP) -- The stage play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" has become London's theater event of the year. Now Broadway will shortly be under its spell, too.

Producers said Thursday that the show will come to The Lyric Theatre in the spring of 2018, with an opening set for April. The play recently won nine Olivier Awards in London, including best new play.

The Harry Potter work was written by Jack Thorne from a story by Thorne, J.K. Rowling and John Tiffany. It picks up 19 years after the end of the final novel, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows." The production is presented in two parts, intended to be seen on the same day.

Casting will be announced later.

---

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.