Jan 8, 8:16 PM EST

Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'The Color Purple'

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- "The Color Purple" had a special guest in the audience as it bid farewell to Broadway - Hillary Clinton.

The former presidential candidate and her husband attended the matinee performance Sunday at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, the show's last after a run of 482 performances. According to theater-goers, the Clinton's got several rounds of applause.

"The Color Purple" is a stage version of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel set in rural Georgia that covers a lifetime of events observed by Celie, a homely, uneducated farm woman whose dreams are repeatedly shattered.

The reaction was in stark contrast to the one that greeted Vice President-elect Mike Pence at "Hamilton" in November. Then, the cast gave him an earful about equality from the stage.

Online: http://colorpurple.com

