Eagle Herald











Jan 17, 11:12 AM EST

'Aladdin' star James Monroe Iglehart switches to 'Hamilton'

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

Latest News
'Aladdin' star James Monroe Iglehart switches to 'Hamilton'

The 2017 Tony Awards show goes back to Radio City Music Hall

Benefit to fight pulmonary fibrosis draws Stephanie J. Block

New musical of 'The Lightning Thief' to open in NYC

Joshua Henry leads 'Hamilton' national tour in San Francisco

NEW YORK (AP) -- Tony Award-winner James Monroe Iglehart is trading in his genie bottle for a place in American history onstage.

Iglehart, the star of "Aladdin" on Broadway, will join "Hamilton" in the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson starting in mid-April. It's the joint role Daveed Diggs won a Tony in last year.

Iglehart made his Broadway debut in "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" and originated the role of Bobby in "Memphis" on Broadway before taking over the role of Genie in the "Aladdin" musical. Robin Williams voiced that role in the 1992 animated movie.

Major Attaway, the current Genie standby in the Broadway company, will take over for Iglehart starting Feb. 21.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.