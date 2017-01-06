Eagle Herald











Jimmy Buffett show to stop in New Orleans, Houston, Chicago

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Jimmy Buffett musical making its world premiere this year in California will make stops in New Orleans, Houston and Chicago before docking on Broadway.

"Escape to Margaritaville," combining Buffett's tunes with an original story by writers Greg Garcia and Mike O'Malley, will start grooving onstage in May 2017 at La Jolla Playhouse.

It then goes to New Orleans from Oct. 20-28, Houston from Oct. 31-Nov. 5 and Chicago from Nov. 9-Dec. 3. It hopes to reach Broadway by spring of 2018.

Buffett has written such beach-bum classics as "A Pirate Looks at Forty," ''Margaritaville," ''Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes" and "Cheeseburger in Paradise."

Online: http://www.EscapeToMargaritavilleMusical.com

Mark Kennedy is on Twitter at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

