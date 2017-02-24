Eagle Herald











Feb 24, 10:01 PM EST

Obama returns to Broadway to see Arthur Miller's 'The Price'

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Obamas just can't quit Broadway.

Former President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama have caught a new revival of Arthur Miller's "The Price." They attended the play starring Danny DeVito, John Turturro, Tony Shalhoub and Jessica Hecht at the American Airlines Theatre on Friday.

In "The Price," a police officer feels that life has passed him by while he took care of his now-dead father. He and his estranged brother must reunite to sell off dad's possessions.

The Obamas were big boosters of Broadway during his presidency, especially "Hamilton," ''A Raisin in the Sun" and "Joe Turner's Come and Gone." Members of the Obama family also attended "Memphis," ''Kinky Boots," ''Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark," ''Sister Act," ''The Trip to Bountiful," ''Motown the Musical" and "The Addams Family."

