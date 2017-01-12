Eagle Herald











Jan 12, 12:55 PM EST

Benefit to fight pulmonary fibrosis draws Stephanie J. Block

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

Latest News
The 2017 Tony Awards show goes back to Radio City Music Hall

Benefit to fight pulmonary fibrosis draws Stephanie J. Block

New musical of 'The Lightning Thief' to open in NYC

Joshua Henry leads 'Hamilton' national tour in San Francisco

Sing-alongs, celebrities and more on tap for 2nd BroadwayCon

NEW YORK (AP) -- Stephanie J. Block, Mandy Gonzalez, Mario Cantone, Robert Creighton and Randy Graff will lend their voices to the fight against the lung-scarring disease pulmonary fibrosis.

The seventh annual concert Broadway Belts for PFF! will be held Feb. 27 at the Edison Ballroom in New York City. Actress and comedian Julie Halston, who started the benefit, will serve as host.

Tickets are $300 for premium seating and $100 for general seating.

The benefit was born from a tribute to Michael Kuchwara, The Associated Press' longtime theater critic who died in 2010 from complications due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. To date, Broadway Belts for PFF! has raised $500,000 for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

---

Online:

http://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/ways-to-give/broadway-belts-for-pff

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.