Eagle Herald











Jun 6, 4:12 PM EDT

Cyndi Lauper to help turn 'Working Girl' film into a musical

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

Latest News
Meet the man with a hand in 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'

This season on Broadway, plays are singing the blues
Interactives
Interactive about job growth
Quiz for Older Job Seekers
Who Has Lost the Jobs? A State by State Look

NEW YORK (AP) -- A 1980s movie that starred Melanie Griffith as a secretary who breaks out of the typing pool is heading to the stage as a musical. Cyndi Lauper will write the songs for the "Working Girl" adaptation.

Producers Fox Stage Productions and Aged In Wood Productions said Tuesday they'll adapt the Mike Nichols-directed film for Broadway, with "Kinky Boots" composer Lauper teaming up with "New Girl" writer and "Tigers Be Still" playwright Kim Rosenstock on the story.

A production timeline will be announced later.

Griffith starred in the 1988 film as a shrewd, ambitious secretary who uses tricks worthy of the CIA to climb to the top of the corporate ladder. Sigourney Weaver played her boss. Harrison Ford was her love interest.

Others who had roles include Joan Cusack, Oliver Platt, Kevin Spacey, Olympia Dukakis and David Duchovny.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.