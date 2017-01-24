Eagle Herald











Jan 24, 5:58 PM EST

Downtown LA's brilliant, Anthony Quinn mural gets a makeover

By JOHN ROGERS
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Nick Ut

Multimedia
Pope Benedict XVI Celebrates Mass in New York
Pope Benedict XVI makes first trip to the U.S.
Documents
Maps of the pope's route in Washington, D.C.
Latest News
Downtown LA's brilliant, Anthony Quinn mural gets a makeover

Pope on fake news, 'alternative facts': Tell positive truth

Pope: I'll judge Trump after we see what he does

Longtime Miami Herald sports columnist Edwin Pope dies at 88

Vatican rejects Knights of Malta attempt to discredit probe
Multimedia
Mass. Catholics hold vigil in endangered churches
Convent shuts after helping generations 'overcome'
Inside a Voodoo Gede ceremony
Religion News
Pope on fake news, 'alternative facts': Tell positive truth

Pope: I'll judge Trump after we see what he does

Prosecutor: Burglars fenced stolen goods on Jewelers Row

Guilty plea by man in $3M Connecticut jewelry heist

Music Review: Run The Jewels packs a smart punch on 'RTJ3'

FBI investigating threats to Jewish centers

Harry Winston jewelry store robbed in French Riviera

Nebraska targets ban on religious garb worn by teachers

AP FACT CHECK: Palin not blaming attack on 'Mexican Muslims'

Vatican rejects Knights of Malta attempt to discredit probe

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- He was a good-natured Greek, an angry Bedouin and numerous other unforgettable characters in a legendary film career, and now Anthony Quinn is once again the splendorous "Pope of Broadway, his colorful image welcoming visitors to downtown Los Angeles.

Eloy Torrez's brilliant, 70-foot-tall acrylic mural, showing the actor sharply dressed and with arms outstretched in a welcoming gesture, was rededicated Tuesday, after the artist spent much of last fall restoring it to its former glory.

"It was a fun adventure to relive it, it was kind of like time-traveling," he said of spending countless hours perched on a window-washing platform high above a downtown parking lot as he repaired the work he'd created in 1985 when he was just 30.

"I'm not quite 30 anymore," the modest, soft-spoken Torrez said with a smile as he stood under the huge mural Tuesday. "But it did take me back to specific moments when I first did it."

The painting of Quinn standing on a colorful tile walkway in front of a building resembling a church has greeted passers-by crossing Broadway and entering the city's Third Street tunnel through Bunker Hill for decades. But over the years it had begun to crumble, falling victim to the elements and graffiti vandals.

A restoration campaign was launched in 2010 by Quinn's late son, Francesco, actor Edward James Olmos, City Councilman Jose Huizar and numerous others.

"I can't tell you how incredible it is to drive by and see this," said an emotional Olmos, one of about 100 people who turned out for the rededication.

"People who come to California, to Los Angeles, they stop here," he said. "They stop at this mural."

One of the art world's most prominent Chicano painters, Torrez's works have been displayed not only on buildings in Los Angeles and France but on a smaller scale in galleries and museums in the United States, Mexico and Europe.

He recalled Tuesday he'd recently completed a mural on a Hollywood building that featured 1950s film legends James Dean, Marilyn Monroe, Clark Gable and others when the owner of downtown's old Victor Clothing Company asked for one of an equally prominent Latino actor for his downtown building. Most of his clientele, he told Torrez, was Latino.

"So I proposed Anthony Quinn of course," Torrez said with a smile. "It was, as they say, a no-brainer."

The Mexican-born actor who died in 2001 was twice nominated for leading actor Oscars and twice won as supporting actor for "Lust For Life" and "Viva Zapata."

Noted for incredible diversity, he also famously portrayed an angry Bedouin tribal leader in "Lawrence of Arabia," a good-natured Greek in "Zorba the Greek," the impoverished fisherman Santiago in "The Old Man and the Sea" and numerous other ethnicities in countless films.

"He had that ability to portray just about any person from the planet," Torrez said. "That to me was significant when I did it and I think it's maybe even more significant now. The city of Los Angeles is diversity, and to me he is a mirror of what Los Angeles is."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.