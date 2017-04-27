AP Radio AP Radio News:

D'oh! 'Simpsons' needle Trump ahead of 100-day milestone

"The Simpsons" is taking on President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office in a short animation released online.

The clip shows an animated Trump in bed at the White House counting up accomplishments as president, like lowering his golf handicap and increasing his Twitter following. The video also imagines the president's daughter, Ivanka, taking Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg's seat on the Supreme Court.

The video ends with Marge and Homer Simpson taking in the news on TV at home and Marge complains that she's out of the antidepressant Prozac that was supposed to last her "the whole four years."

"The Simpsons" has gotten some political predictions right in the past. A 2000 episode of the series joked about Lisa Simpson taking over in the Oval Office from Trump.

