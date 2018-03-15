Eagle Herald











Mar 15, 3:18 PM EDT

Bids short of goal so far for replica of Thoreau's cabin


CONCORD, Mass. (AP) -- Anyone who wants to lead the contemplative life of writer, naturalist and philosopher Henry David Thoreau can now do so in their very own replica of his Walden Pond cabin.

The Thoreau Society and Thoreau Farm in Concord, Massachusetts, are auctioning the replica , built last year to mark the 200th anniversary of Thoreau's birth. It has proved a popular attraction, but it was only allowed to be on the farm a year.

The 150-square-foot cabin has heart pine floors; cedar shingle siding and roofing; and rough sawn cedar trim. There is one big difference though - the replica has no fireplace or chimney.

The goal is to get $30,000 but the highest bid so far is $15,000. The winning bidder also must pay to move the structure off farm property.

