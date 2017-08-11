AP Radio AP Radio News:

Oklahoma City Zoo launches webcam to show adopted tiger cub


OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- A tiger cub who was rejected by her mother at the Philadelphia Zoo can be seen bonding with her adoptive mother and brothers in Oklahoma via live-streaming video.

The Oklahoma City Zoo launched the "Tiger Cub Cam " Thursday, showing Zoya with her new mother Lola and brothers Eko, Ramah and Gusti playing, feeding and sleeping indoors. The cubs are expected to move outdoors in mid-September.

Lola gave birth July 8 and Zoya was born July 9.

Zoya is an Amur, also known as a Siberian tiger, while Lola and her cubs are Sumatran tigers. Zoya was sent to Oklahoma City because the two tiger subspecies are similar.

Amur and Sumatran tigers are endangered, with fewer than 500 of each believed to be living in the wild.

