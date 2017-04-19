Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 19, 4:36 PM EDT

Tillerson: Iran deal fails to achieve nuclear-free objective


Latest News
Russian journalist dies after attack in St. Petersburg

UN court rejects Ukraine request to block rebel funding

Russia objects to NATO meeting in Svalbards under 1920 pact

Russian agents kill 2 men suspected of plotting attacks

Cargo ship with 12 crew capsizes in Black Sea

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Iran nuclear deal fails to achieve its stated objective of preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear state.

But Tillerson is leaving open the possibility that the Trump administration will uphold it anyway. He says that will be determined by an ongoing review.

Tillerson is speaking to reporters after the State Department certified to Congress that Iran is currently in compliance with its obligations under the 2015 deal. He says the Trump administration has no intention of "passing the buck" on Iran to a future administration.

Tillerson is also likening Iran's behavior to that of North Korea. He says an unchecked Iran could pursue the same path as Pyongyang "and take the world along with it."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.