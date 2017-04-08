Eagle Herald











Apr 8, 7:35 PM EDT

Conservative talker Tomi Lahren sues Glenn Beck, The Blaze


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Conservative talker Tomi Lahren sues Glenn Beck, The Blaze

'Jewel in the Crown' actor Tim Pigott-Smith dies at 70

Missouri military academy dating to 1880 will close

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

'Sons of Guns' reality TV star convicted of rape charges

DALLAS (AP) -- Conservative talk show host Tomi Lahren has filed a lawsuit against Glenn Beck and his online platform, The Blaze, alleging wrongful termination.

Lahren was ousted from her program after she said she was in favor of abortion rights while appearing on ABC's "The View" on March 17.

In the 27-page lawsuit filed Friday in Dallas, Lahren's attorney said nothing in his client's employment contract prohibited Lahren's comments on "The View."

The Blaze took her off camera but offered to pay her contract if she remained silent on social media. Since then, attorney Brian Lauten asserts Beck and others at The Blaze "embarked on a public smear campaign" and interfered with her business relationships.

The lawsuit wants a judge to rescind her employment contract and declare that she may speak her mind freely.

Representatives for The Blaze have not immediately responded to messages.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.