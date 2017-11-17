Eagle Herald











Nov 17, 5:29 AM EST

Actor Tom Sizemore denies groping allegations


SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Actor Tom Sizemore has addressed recent allegations that he groped an 11-year-old Utah girl during a 2003 photo shoot.

Sizemore says he never inappropriately touched the child and calls the claims "highly disturbing."

A police report released Wednesday says the child actor reported that Sizemore kissed and groped her during production of the movie eventually titled "Born Killers." Utah prosecutors declined to file charges, citing witness and evidence problems.

The police report first obtained by The Salt Lake Tribune says a woman responsible for children on set didn't see inappropriate touching. A production company lawyer said Sizemore had been fired, though he remains listed as a cast member on IMDB.

Sizemore's career has included prominent roles in "Saving Private Ryan" and "Black Hawk Down," but he's been dogged by drug abuse and domestic violence arrests.

