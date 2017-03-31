Eagle Herald











AP Exclusive: Report details Sizemore's role in set accident

By ANTHONY McCARTNEY
AP Entertainment Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Reed Saxon

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Records show that actor Tom Sizemore was not supposed to drive a vehicle during the filming of a scene for the "Shooter" television series in which he ran over a stuntman, leaving him seriously injured.

Multiple people working on the shoot told a safety investigator that Sizemore was not following the script when he drove the sport utility vehicle away from a shootout scene.

The interviews are included in investigation records obtained by The Associated Press. They show that Sizemore attended a safety briefing and rehearsals, where he was instructed to get behind the wheel of the SUV but not move it. Yet he inexplicably drove off, running over and dragging veteran stuntman Steve de Castro.

An agent for Sizemore, who has a history of substance abuse problems, declined comment.

