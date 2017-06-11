Eagle Herald











Partial list of winners of the 2017 Tony Awards


NEW YORK (AP) -- Partial list of winners for the 2017 Tony Awards, announced Sunday:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Michael Aronov, "Oslo."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Gavin Creel, "Hello, Dolly!"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Cynthia Nixon, "Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes."

