NEW YORK (AP) -- Partial list of winners for the 2017 Tony Awards, announced Sunday:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Michael Aronov, "Oslo."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Gavin Creel, "Hello, Dolly!"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Cynthia Nixon, "Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes."