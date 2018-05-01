NEW YORK (AP) -- Select nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards, announced Tuesday.

Best Musical: "The Band's Visit;" ''Frozen;" ''Mean Girls;" ''SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

Best Play: "The Children;" ''Farinelli and the King;" ''Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two;" ''Junk;" ''Latin History for Morons"

Best Book of a Musical: "The Band's Visit;" ''Frozen;" ''Mean Girls"; "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater: "Angels in America"; "The Band's Visit;" ''Frozen"; "Mean Girls"; "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

Best Revival of a Play: "Angels in America;" ''Three Tall Women;" ''The Iceman Cometh;" ''Lobby Hero"; "Travesties"

Best Revival of a Musical: "Carousel;" ''My Fair Lady;" ''Once on This Island"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Andrew Garfield, "Angels in America"; Tom Hollander, "Travesties"; Jamie Parker, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"; Mark Rylance, "Farinelli and The King"; Denzel Washington, "The Iceman Cometh"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Glenda Jackson, "Three Tall Women"; Condola Rashad, "Saint Joan"; Lauren Ridloff, "Children of a Lesser God"; Amy Schumer, "Meteor Shower"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Harry Hadden-Paton, "My Fair Lady"; Joshua Henry, "Carousel"; Tony Shalhoub, "The Band's Visit"; Ethan Slater, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical."

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Lauren Ambrose, "My Fair Lady"; Hailey Kilgore, "Once On This Island"; LaChanze, "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical"; Katrina Lenk, "The Band's Visit"; Taylor Louderman, "Mean Girls"; Jessie Mueller, "Carousel"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Anthony Boyle, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"; Michael Cera, "Lobby Hero"; Brian Tyree Henry, "Lobby Hero"; Nathan Lane, "Angels in America"; David Morse, "The Iceman Cometh"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Susan Brown, "Angels in America"; Noma Dumezweni, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"; Deborah Findlay, "The Children"; Denise Gough, "Angels in America"; Laurie Metcalf, "Three Tall Women"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Norbert Leo Butz, "My Fair Lady"; Alexander Gemignani, "Carousel"; Grey Henson, "Mean Girls"; Gavin Lee, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"; Ari'el Stachel, "The Band's Visit"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Ariana DeBose, "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical"; Renee Fleming, "Carousel"; Lindsay Mendez, "Carousel"; Ashley Park, "Mean Girls"; Diana Rigg, "My Fair Lady"

Online: http://tonyawards.com