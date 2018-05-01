NEW YORK (AP) -- The Latest on nominations for the Tony Awards (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Tony nominees are checking their text messages and counting their blessings after the nods were announced Tuesday morning.

Katrina Lenk, receiving her first nomination for the musical "The Band's Visit," calls it "a deep joy." She's planning to take a nap - and then she gets to do the show again. She says "the best way to celebrate is just to come back and do it."

Tina Fey and her husband, Jeff Richmond, nominated for writing and composing the musical version of "Mean Girls," say they awaited the early-morning announcement with bated breath. Since they are new to Broadway, Richmond says, "it was hard to tell which way everything could swing." He adds that the couple is delighted; the show got 12 nods.

Jessie Mueller received her fourth Tony nomination, for "Carousel." She said it's still exciting, and "always feels different because every show means something different." She adds that she can't wait to get to work "and see all the happy faces." The show received 11 nominations.

The two-part "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," got 10 nods, among them Anthony Boyle, who plays Scorpius Malfoy in a highly energetic performance. He said he's having a ball with Broadway audiences, which are "so vocal, it's like having an extra cast member onstage." He says you can hear "audible gasps, and sobs. Broadway audiences are incomparable."

Taylor Louderman earned her first nomination for playing a high school queen bee in "Mean Girls." She says the young version of herself "would be freaking out right now." Louderman says she's from a small town where "people don't really get out and dream big. I just really thought I would never be here."

9 a.m.

The musicals "Mean Girls" and "SpongeBob SquarePants" have each gotten 12 Tony nominations, leading the pack for the 2018 awards to be given out in June.

"The Band's Visit," ''Carousel" and "Angels in America" closely follow with 11 nods each.

Critic and audience favorite "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" has garnered 10, along with the revival of "My Fair Lady."

Best musical nominees are "The Band's Visit," ''Frozen," ''Mean Girls," and "SpongeBob SquarePants."

Best play nominees are "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," ''The Children," "'Farinelli and the King," ''Junk" and "Latin History for Morons."

Among the prominent names given acting nods are Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane for "Angels in America," Denzel Washington for "The Iceman Cometh," Glenda Jackson for "Three Tall Women," Amy Schumer for "Meteor Shower," Mark Rylance for "Farinelli and the King," and Katrina Lenk for "The Band's Visit." The announcement was co-hosted by "Hamilton" alum Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee, currently starring in "Waitress."

3 a.m.

The Tony Awards race this year seems to be dominated by big established brands - Disney's "Frozen," J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter," Tina Fey's "Mean Girls" and Nickelodeon's "SpongeBob SquarePants."

The nominations are set for Tuesday morning, co-hosted by "Hamilton" alum Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee, currently starring in "Waitress."

Possible best musical nominees include "Mean Girls," ''Frozen," ''SpongeBob SquarePants," ''Escape to Margaritaville" and "The Band's Visit." All are derived from a film, TV or music.

Top play nominees may include "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," ''The Children," ''Meteor Shower," ''Farinelli and the King" and "Junk."

The best musical revival will likely include "Carousel" and "My Fair Lady," while the best play revival will probably be led by "Angels in America," ''Three Tall Women" and "The Iceman Cometh."