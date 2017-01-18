Eagle Herald











Jan 18, 10:36 AM EST

Tower of Power band members recovering after train accident


Interactives/Galleries
Washington Commuter Train Crash

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Authorities say two musicians with the band Tower of Power remain hospitalized after being hit last week by an Amtrak train in Oakland.

The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2jyYPZX ) that drummer Dave Garibaldi is in fair condition but will remain hospitalized for the next few days, according to a statement from the band. Garibaldi suffered head and facial injuries last Thursday night.

Bassist Marc Van Wageningen remains in critical condition, but has been responsive. Van Wageningen suffered broken ribs, a concussion, and internal injuries. He underwent surgery.

Fans of the funk/R&B band have raised nearly $100,000 to help with medical expenses. The musicians were heading to a performance at an Oakland nightclub when they were hit by the train near Jack London Square.

---

Information from: East Bay Times, http://www.eastbaytimes.com

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.