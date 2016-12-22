WASHINGTON (AP) -- The United States is resuming a trade fight with the European Union over barriers to American beef exports.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is threatening to bring back tariffs -covering truffles, Roquefort cheese and other products - to pressure the EU into ending a ban on U.S. beef treated with hormones.

In 1998, the World Trade Organization ruled against the EU, and the U.S. imposed tariffs. When a compromise was reached in 2009, the U.S. suspended the tariffs. But the Americans say the deal hasn't worked.

The two sides hoped to resolve the issue in a trade agreement, the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership. But progress on that pact has stalled. So, the U.S. said, "it is now time to take action."