Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 6, 9:50 AM EST

White House trade adviser: Deficit undermines US security


Document
Review of U.S.-China Trade
Latest News
White House trade adviser: Deficit undermines US security

Asia economies hold trade pact talks after Trump dumps TPP

Counterfeiters, hackers cost US up to $600 billion a year

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Reducing America's huge trade deficits would deliver stronger economic growth and improve national security, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro says.

Speaking at an economics conference, Navarro argues that China and other trading partners use the proceeds from export sales to buy U.S. companies and technology, reducing America's self-reliance. He says, for example, that only one U.S. company is capable of repairing the propellers on Navy submarines and raised the prospect of the U.S. losing the next Cold War "not by shots being fired but by cash registers ringing."

Navarro waves away as "elitist" the argument that cracking down on imported goods would raise prices for American consumers. He says "modest inflation" would be a worthwhile price to pay for saving and creating U.S. jobs.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.