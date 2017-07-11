Eagle Herald











Jul 11, 10:18 PM EDT

Men who stopped train attack to star in Clint Eastwood film

AP Photo
AP Photo/Carl Costas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- The three California men who thwarted a terror attack on a French train in 2015 will play themselves in a Clint Eastwood-directed film about their heroic feat.

Warner Brothers says in a statement Tuesday that Airman 1st Class Spencer Stone, U.S. Army Spc. Alek Skarlatos and Anthony Sadler will star in "The 15:17 to Paris."

The film, which began production this week, follows the lives of the three friends from childhood to the evening when they helped subdue a suspected terrorist who opened fire inside a train traveling from Amsterdam to Paris.

The Sacramento-area men were vacationing in Europe when they tackled Ayoub El-Khazzani, a man who authorities said has ties to radical Islam. El-Khazzani had boarded the Paris-bound train with a Kalashnikov rifle, pistol and box cutter.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

