Nov 7, 2:05 PM EST

Story of Louis Vuitton: As travel changed, so did luggage

By BETH J. HARPAZ
AP Travel Editor

NEW YORK (AP) -- As travel changed, so did luggage.

That's the story told by an elaborate exhibition about the luxury luggage and fashion brand Louis Vuitton (v'wee-TOHN).

The exhibition showcases the company's history, designs, craftsmanship and products.

A series of museum-like galleries show how luggage designs changed with the evolution of travel. Bags and trunks were specifically designed first for transport by wagon, then for travel by sea, on trains, in cars and planes. The exhibition is called "Volez, Voguez, Voyagez" (voh-LAY, voh-GAY, voy-ah-ZHAY), which means fly, sail, travel.

Trunks and bags are behind glass like works of art. There's even a room where artisans cut leather and snip threads for luggage tags and handles.

The exhibition is free to visit at 86 Trinity Place in Lower Manhattan through early January.

