PREWITT, N.M. (AP) -- A police officer from the largest U.S. Indian reservation was critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday while responding to a domestic violence call in western New Mexico, the Navajo Nation and federal officials said.

The FBI said a suspect was in custody, but no other details were immediately released. An FBI spokesman in Albuquerque said the agency and the tribe were investigating the shooting near the small town of Prewitt.

The wounded officer was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, but authorities didn't immediately identify the officer or provide a medical update.

"We pray for the officer, his family and the police force," Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said in a statement.

"Our officers put themselves in highly volatile situations every day in addressing domestic violence situations," Begaye said. "Although they are highly trained, they can still be severely wounded, which unfortunately is what happened today."

Begaye said the tribe recently upgraded equipment and protective devices for its police department.

He said New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez called him about the injured officer and offered her assistance.

"I appreciate her call and willingness to help," Begaye said.

The New Mexico State Police and McKinley County Sheriff's Office also were assisting with the investigation.

The Navajo Nation covers 27,425 square miles in portions of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico.