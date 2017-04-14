Eagle Herald











Apr 14, 3:23 PM EDT

Alex Gibney doc 'No Stone Unturned' pulled from Tribeca

AP Photo
AP Photo/Axel Schmidt

Multimedia
"Harry Potter" Quiz

NEW YORK (AP) -- Just a week before its scheduled Tribeca Film Festival premiere, producers of Alex Gibney's "No Stone Unturned" pulled the documentary about the 1994 murder of six men in Northern Ireland from the festival over legal issues.

The film was to premiere April 23 at the festival, where "No Stone Unturned" would have been one of the more high-profile documentaries debuting. Producer Trevor Birney said in a statement he was "bitterly disappointed" to withdraw the film because of "ongoing legal issues relating to the subject matter of the film."

"No one will feel this disappointment more than the families at the center of the film, whose quest for justice has been both inspiring and unstinting these last 23 years," said Birney. "It is our deepest hope that these sensitive issues can be resolved as soon as possible so that we can share this important film with the world."

The New York festival said it was notified Friday and that it shared in the disappointment of the film's producers and Gibney. Gibney won an Academy Award for his 2007 documentary "Taxi to the Dark Side."

"No Stone Unturned" investigates the 1994 case in which six were killed and five wounded while watching a World Cup soccer match in a Loughinisland, Northern Island, pub. The police investigation, the film's description states, "was perfunctory at best" and the case remained unsolved.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.