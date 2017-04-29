Eagle Herald











Apr 29, 10:06 PM EDT

Coppola and 'Godfather' cast reunite at Tribeca Film Fest

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Francis Ford Coppola and the cast of "The Godfather" reunited for one evening and a double feature at Radio City Music Hall to celebrate the film's 45th anniversary.

The Tribeca Film Festival closed out its 16th edition Saturday with a grand double feature of "The Godfather," parts one and two. After the screenings, Coppola was joined by cast members Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall, James Caan, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire on a stage decorated like the library of Marlon Brando's don. A portrait of Brando hung above.

The group spoke frequently about the humble origins of the masterpieces. Coppola said he was "disappointed" in Mario Puzo's book when he first read it. Pacino recalled thinking early in the shooting that it was "the worst film ever made."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

