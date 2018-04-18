Eagle Herald











On opening day of Tribeca, De Niro directs his ire at Trump

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- As the curtain is going up on the 17th Tribeca Film Festival, Robert De Niro is using the spotlight to direct all his ire at President Donald Trump.

At a kickoff luncheon for the festival Wednesday, he referred to Trump as "our Lowlife-in-Chief" and said he "wouldn't recognize the truth if it came inside a bucket of his beloved Colonel Sanders Fried Chicken."

De Niro, a co-founder of Tribeca, has been among the movies' most vocal critics of Trump, frequently excoriating the president.

Festival organizers said Wednesday that this year's Tribeca has been programmed in opposition to the president's policies. Tribeca co-founder Jane Rosenthal said the festival stand "against the forces that are tearing our country apart from the inside."

