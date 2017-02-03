Eagle Herald











Feb 3, 4:25 PM EST

Trump tweets that actor 'tried hard' to make TV show work


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Trump tweets that actor 'tried hard' to make TV show work

The Latest: Trump takes aim at Dodd-Frank financial overhaul

Correction: Supreme Court Nominee-Ratings story

New film links McVeigh to far-right ahead of OKC bombing

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger "tried hard" to make "Celebrity Apprentice" a success, but has failed.

In an early morning Twitter post Friday, the president kept alive a theme he brought up a day earlier during his first appearance at the National Prayer Breakfast.

Trump, who once hosted the NBC reality TV show, took a pot shot there at Schwarzenegger, the current host and former California governor, over a ratings nosedive for the show.

On Friday, Trump said in his tweet, "Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice ... but at least he tried hard!"

Schwarzenegger responded quickly to Thursday's remarks in a video on his verified Twitter account, suggesting that he and Trump switch jobs.

His response to Friday's dig from Trump came later in the day in the form of a tweeted link to a 2006 article from the Los Angeles Daily News reporting that he, then governor, had released his tax records. Trump, as a candidate and now as president, has refused to release his own tax records.

Schwarzenegger had no further comment beyond the linked article, according to his representative, Daniel Ketchell.

The article "speaks for itself," Ketchell said.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.