Aug 18, 3:43 AM EDT

Mattis says a decision is closer on strategy for Afghanistan

By ROBERT BURNS
AP National Security Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Trump administration is closer to a decision on a new approach for fighting the 16-year-old war in Afghanistan.

Ahead of a meeting with President Donald Trump at Camp David, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis isn't giving any hints of what the strategy would look like. The meeting Friday at the presidential retreat in Maryland will include Trump's national security team.

Mattis says he expects a decision in the very near future.

Months ago the Pentagon settled on a plan to send approximately 3,800 additional troops to help strengthen the Afghan army, which is stuck in what some call a deteriorating stalemate with the Taliban insurgency.

Some in the White House have questioned the wisdom of investing further resources in the longest war in American history.

