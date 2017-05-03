Eagle Herald











May 3, 12:06 PM EDT

Artists across US take to stage to protest Trump policies

By ERRIN HAINES WHACK
Associated Press

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) -- A 1923 Cole Porter ballet criticizing the U.S. immigration policies will be updated in a Princeton University production this week.

"Within the Quota" has been reimagined in protest of President Donald Trump's stance on immigration. In the updated version of "Within the Quota," an American immigrant encounters various caricatures, including an heiress, a Wall Street banker, the media, a Black Lives Matter activist, an environmentalist and a heroin addict.

The ballet, opening Thursday, aims to symbolize a lack of communication among citizens in the current political climate.

The ballet is one of several productions happening across the U.S. in reaction to the administration's recent actions, including a Boulder, Colorado, play featuring undocumented immigrants and law enforcement officials, and a Los Angeles play that imagines the country under Trump's campaign promise to detain immigrants living in the country illegally.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.