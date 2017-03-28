Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 28, 8:32 AM EDT

Trump says Ford investing in 3 Michigan auto plants


WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says that Ford Motor Co. is planning to invest in three Michigan auto plants.

Trump tweeted early Tuesday, "Big announcement by Ford today. Major investment to be made in three Michigan plants. Car companies coming back to U.S. JOBS! JOBS! JOBS!"

Trump has held several meetings at the White House with auto executives since taking office that often included Ford chief executive Mark Fields.

The president has vowed to create jobs by creating incentives to deter companies from outsourcing their employment needs. He says he will ease regulations and reduce taxes to encourage companies to hire American.

