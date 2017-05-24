Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 24, 3:32 AM EDT

Trump's health care budget means deep cuts for safety net

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump's first full budget calls for deep cuts to popular health insurance programs that are part of the social safety net. Trump campaigned for president on a promise to improve health care.

The budget omits any proposal for negotiating prescription drug prices, a frequent Trump talking point.

It also doesn't address Medicare's long term financial problems, but it targets the much smaller Children's Health Insurance Program, or CHIP.

And Trump's Medicaid cuts appear even bigger than those in the health care bill recently passed by House Republicans, above what would be needed to fulfill the GOP vow to repeal "Obamacare."

The administration says the health care budget prioritizes federal spending on those who need it most, but others see it as a cost shift to states and individuals.

