Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 18, 11:58 AM EDT

Gingrich to skeptical Dems: Trump committed to environment

By RICHARD LARDNER
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Multimedia
Pope Benedict XVI Celebrates Mass in New York
Pope Benedict XVI makes first trip to the U.S.
Documents
Maps of the pope's route in Washington, D.C.
Latest News
Gingrich to skeptical Dems: Trump committed to environment

Vatican court rejects motions to dismiss in hospital case

The Latest: Vatican court refuses to stop embezzlement case

No Whining: Pope's humor intact despite rough few weeks

Confidant of Pope Francis condemns US religious right
Multimedia
Mass. Catholics hold vigil in endangered churches
Convent shuts after helping generations 'overcome'
Inside a Voodoo Gede ceremony
Religion News
Gingrich to skeptical Dems: Trump committed to environment

Report: Hundreds of boys abused at German choir school

Vatican court rejects motions to dismiss in hospital case

EU criticizes Russia over Jehovah's Witnesses ban

The Latest: Vatican court refuses to stop embezzlement case

Man sues archdiocese, cites sex abuse by priest at orphanage

Philippine rebels: Peace pact 'best antidote' for extremism

Filipino church feeds expansion by buying ghost town in US

House using appropriations bill to work on guns, churches

Former student gets life sentence in fatal school shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Callista Gingrich, Donald Trump's nominee to be ambassador to the Vatican, is telling skeptical Democrats that the president wants the United States to be an environmental leader even after pulling out of the landmark accord aimed at combatting global warming.

Testifying Tuesday before a Senate committee, Gingrich says Trump is committed to sustaining "our clean air and our clean water."

She says "we aren't backing off of that" despite withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement.

Democrats have criticized Trump sharply for withdrawing from the accord.

Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon told Gingrich that he must have missed the statements from Trump that gave her such faith. He says, "I'm not persuaded."

Callista Gingrich is the wife of former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a close ally of Trump's.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.