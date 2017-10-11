WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump's meeting at the White House with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump says "we'll see what happens" on the North American Free Trade Agreement at the start of his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House.

Trump is welcoming Trudeau to the Oval Office at the start of a new round of talks over NAFTA. The U.S. president tells reporters it's a "tough negotiation."

Trudeau says the two allies have a "good partnership" and says that an "ongoing, constructive relationship" between the two leaders is really important.

The two North American leaders are expected to discuss NAFTA and other trade issues during Trudeau's visit. The Canadian prime minister is scheduled to visit Mexico on Thursday.

--

2 p.m.

President Donald Trump is welcoming Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for talks expected to focus on trade and aviation.

Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, were greeted by the Trumps at the South Portico at the start of their visit.

The meeting between the two North American leaders comes at the start of a new round of talks over the North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump has threatened to withdraw from unless he can get a better deal.

Trudeau is also expected to raise the Trump administration's recent decision to hit Canadian manufacturer Bombardier (bahm-BAHR'-dee-yay) with punishing tariffs on its C Series airliner. U.S.-based Boeing alleges that Bombardier gets unfair subsidies from the Canadian and British governments.