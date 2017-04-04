WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he only wants to fund infrastructure jobs that are shovel-ready.

At the start of a town-hall style event with CEOs, Trump says: "if you have a job that you can't start within 90 days, we're not going to give you money for it ... because it doesn't help us."

Trump touted the plan he says is in the works, telling the room, "We're talking about a very major infrastructure bill of a trillion dollars, perhaps even more."

Trump faulted his predecessor for spending too much economic stimulus money on social programs.

Both Barack Obama and George W. Bush signed stimulus acts during their presidencies in response to the Great Recession. Roughly a third of Obama's $800 billion stimulus in 2009 was tax cuts.