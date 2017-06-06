WASHINGTON (AP) -- Leading U.S. CEOs remain supportive of some of President Donald Trump's key policies despite his still-hazy plan for cutting taxes and recent actions by Trump that have intensified attention on an FBI investigation into his campaign.

The Business Roundtable, a trade association for CEOs, says the executives' economic outlook has reached its highest level in three years.

The association found in its survey of CEOs that plans for capital investment rose 4.6 percentage points since the first quarter, while sales expectations increased 0.5 percentage point.

Still, the executives' plans to hire over the next six months slipped.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase and chairman of the roundtable, suggested that the results reflect confidence in prospects for overhauling taxes and the administration's "commitment to creating a more favorable regulatory environment."