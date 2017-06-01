AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jun 1, 6:24 PM EDT

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's shaky claims on climate accord

WASHINGTON (AP) -- An AP Fact Check finds some shaky claims in President Donald Trump's case for withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate accord.

For one, the White House cites a study paid for by groups that profit from fossil fuels.

Trump also claims 1 million jobs have been created since the election. That's basically right, but he earns no credit for jobs created in the months before he became president.

