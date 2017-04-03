Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 3, 12:27 PM EDT

Interior Department repeals Obama-era rule on coal royalties

By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press

Multimedia
Video photo gallery on trash in China
China celebrates 60th year
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
A year after China quake
Migrant laborers struggle to find work
Checking Beijing's Air
China's morning exercises in parks
Exploring Chinese Cuisine
Beijing Architecture Changes For Games
Woman Rescues Homeless Quake Dogs
China Holds Funeral for Panda
China's 1-child Policy Causes Extra Pain
Map of Earthquake Zone in Central China
Entrepreneurs Move Into, Out of China
Olypmics in Beijing Highlight China's Water Woes
Foreign Buyers Head to China Despite Problems
Coal Use Produces Pollution, Illness
Coal Means Profit, Woes for China
China Extending Its Reach Around the World
In China, the Desert Closes In
Latest News
Professor detained in China returns to Australia

Dalai Lama recalls flight to India ahead of northeast trip

China plans panda preserve 3 times size of Yellowstone park

French national victim of knife attack in Shanghai

China factory index hits 5-year high as economy gains steam
Multimedia
An interactive look at the process of carbon sequestration
An interactive exploring what percentage of each state's electricity comes from coal
Multimedia
Coal Plant Construction Rising

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Interior Department is scrapping an Obama-era rule aimed at ensuring that coal companies don't shortchange taxpayers on huge volumes of coal extracted from public lands, primarily in the West.

The Trump administration had put the rule on hold after mining companies challenged the regulation in federal court. Monday's action repeals the Obama-era rule and begins a process seeking public comments on whether to change the way the government values coal mined on federal lands.

The Trump administration described the repeal as another sign it has stopped a so-called "war on coal" by the federal government. President Donald Trump lifted a moratorium on the sale of coal mining leases on federal lands last week and rolled back Obama-era regulations aimed at curbing climate-changing emissions from coal-fired power plants.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.